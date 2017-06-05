Zimbabwe: Pregnant Women Turned Away At Masvingo Clinic
Masvingo city council has opened investigations into at the city's main maternity clinic after several expecting mothers in the past weeks were turned away for seeking health services after working hours. Pregnant women who visited Mazorodze Clinic in Mucheke after working hours, especially after 7 pm, were reportedly turned away by the nursing staff.
