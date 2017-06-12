Zimbabwe: Potential National Railways...

Zimbabwe: Potential National Railways Investors Conduct Assets Inspection

1 hr ago

A group of 10 potential investors interested in the proposed $400 million National Railways of Zimbabwe recapitalisation project have conducted a four-day voluntary due diligence inspection of the parastatal's assets. NRZ public relations manager Mr Nyasha Maravanyika said the voluntary tour by the group was a follow-up to the recapitalisation pre-bid conference held in Bulawayo last month.

Chicago, IL

