Zimbabwe: Potential National Railways Investors Conduct Assets Inspection

A group of 10 potential investors interested in the proposed $400 million National Railways of Zimbabwe recapitalisation project have conducted a four-day voluntary due diligence inspection of the parastatal's assets. NRZ public relations manager Mr Nyasha Maravanyika said the voluntary tour by the group was a follow-up to the recapitalisation pre-bid conference held in Bulawayo last month.

