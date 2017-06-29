Zimbabwe: Police Arrest Student Leade...

Zimbabwe: Police Arrest Student Leaders After Fees Demonstration

Police in Harare have arrested three student leaders from the University of Zimbabwe, as rights lawyers went to court to challenge the eviction of hundreds of medical students in the wake of this week's fees protest. Those arrested are Steven Tsikirai, president of the UZ's Students Representative Council ; Treasurer Ignatius Mukuchi and Sports Secretary Kudakwashe Guta, lawyers said.

Chicago, IL

