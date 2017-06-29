Zimbabwe: Plastic Money Too Expensive - VP Mnangagwa
Government is concerned about high transaction rates in the use of plastic money which has resulted in most citizens failing to embrace the concept, vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa has said. Monetary authorities have been pushing for use of plastic money to help ease current cash shortages which have seen banks overwhelmed with queues a near-daily feature on the high streets.
