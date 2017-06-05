Zimbabwe: Outcry As Mugabe Govt Chooses Chinese Firm for Voter Registration

Zimbabwe's main opposition MDC party has criticised the selection of a Chinese firm to supply equipment for the registration of voters ahead of the 2018 polls. "When you look at the historical links between Zanu-PF as a party and Zanu-PF as a government - it has very strong ties with the Chinese government and the Chinese Communist party," Movement for Democratic Change spokesperson Obert Gutu told News24.

