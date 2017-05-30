Zimbabwe: Opposition Wary About Likel...

Zimbabwe: Opposition Wary About Likely Extinction If Defeated in 2018

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: AllAfrica.com

THE two opposition MDC parties have admitted that defeat in next year's elections would bring dejection to their followers and likely end the careers of most politicians leading the country's dominant opposition parties. MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu and MDC deputy president Edwin Mushoriwa made the comments during a Mass Public Opinion Institute panel discussion Wednesday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,892 • Total comments across all topics: 281,514,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC