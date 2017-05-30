Zimbabwe: Opposition Wary About Likely Extinction If Defeated in 2018
THE two opposition MDC parties have admitted that defeat in next year's elections would bring dejection to their followers and likely end the careers of most politicians leading the country's dominant opposition parties. MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu and MDC deputy president Edwin Mushoriwa made the comments during a Mass Public Opinion Institute panel discussion Wednesday evening.
