Zimbabwe: Opposition Threatens to Announce 2018 Election Results
The Movement for Democratic Change led by Morgan Tsvangirai has threatened to announce the 2018 election results if the election management body, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission takes longer to declare a winner. Speaking at a Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition public meeting last week, Member of Parliament for Harare Central, Murisi Zwizwai who is the MDC-T Secretary for elections said his party was ready to defend their vote from potential rigging.
