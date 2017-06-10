Zimbabwe: Opposition Parties Sued for...

Zimbabwe: Opposition Parties Sued for U.S.$1 Million

National Electoral Reform Agenda , a coalition of opposition political parties, has been slapped with a $1 million lawsuit for damaging and looting property from business entities during violent demonstrations that rocked Harare's Central Business District in August last year. MDC-T, Zimbabwe People First and ZAPU are part of NERA.

Chicago, IL

