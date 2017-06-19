Zimbabwe: 'Opposition Not Ready for E...

Zimbabwe: 'Opposition Not Ready for Elections'

Zimbabwe's opposition is not ready for crunch elections due next year with leaders obsessing about pointless coalitions and "nonsensical" calls for electoral reforms, legislator and veteran politician Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga has said. The coalition talk is misdirected, focussing more on leadership and the parcelling out of post between the respective political parties, instead of strategizing on winning next year's elections and, after that, how to take over power.

