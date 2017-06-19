Zimbabwe: Opposition Coalition Expels Little Known Parties for 'Spying'
Morgan Tsvangirai is a "failure" and a "dictator" who should not lead any coalition, members of the little known parties who were expelled from the National Electoral Reforms Agenda for 'spying', are claiming. NERA, a coalition of opposition political parties pushing for electoral reforms ahead of the 2018 polls, fired little known member parties on allegations of their association with Zanu PF.
