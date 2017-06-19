Zimbabwe: Opposition Coalition Expels...

Zimbabwe: Opposition Coalition Expels Little Known Parties for 'Spying'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Morgan Tsvangirai is a "failure" and a "dictator" who should not lead any coalition, members of the little known parties who were expelled from the National Electoral Reforms Agenda for 'spying', are claiming. NERA, a coalition of opposition political parties pushing for electoral reforms ahead of the 2018 polls, fired little known member parties on allegations of their association with Zanu PF.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,943 • Total comments across all topics: 281,880,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC