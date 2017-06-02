Zimbabwe Opposition Alliance Wobbles ...

Zimbabwe Opposition Alliance Wobbles as Leaders Scrap Over Posts 41 minutes ago

A coalition formed by Zimbabwe's main opposition parties to contest next year's elections against President Robert Mugabe's Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front is at risk of unraveling as its leaders scrap over who will lead it. Cracks in an accord signed on April 20 by Movement for Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai and Joice Mujuru, head of the National People's Party, emerged when Mujuru told a conference in Ghana that she was preparing a bid for the presidency.

