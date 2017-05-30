Zimbabwe: NGOs Not Welcome - First La...

Zimbabwe: NGOs Not Welcome - First Lady Grace Mugabe

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: AllAfrica.com

Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe torched a storm on Friday after she declared that non-governmental organisations were no-longer welcome in the southern African country. Grace said that Zimbabwe was poised for a bumper harvest this year and therefore, the country did not need humanitarian support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,795 • Total comments across all topics: 281,519,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC