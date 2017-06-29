Zimbabwe: Must I Be Killed to Prove I...

Zimbabwe: Must I Be Killed to Prove I'm No Mugabe Agent? - Mawarire

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

ACTIVIST cleric Evan Mawarire, arrested again this week for addressing protesting student doctors, has challenged Zimbabweans to embrace a culture of supporting their heroes and heroines whilst they still are alive. This follows endless criticisms in his year-old career as a prodemocracy activist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,986 • Total comments across all topics: 282,127,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC