Zimbabwe: Mujuru Wants Bigger Coalition

Former vice-president Joice Mujuru yesterday vowed to reach out to other opposition parties, even little known ones, for a coalition that will face Zanu PF in next year's elections. Mujuru signed a memorandum of understanding with the MDC-T last month and negotiations are already underway to form the coalition.

