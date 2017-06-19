Zimbabwe: Mugabe's Nephew 'Seeks Protection' After Being 'Threatened' By Soldiers

Zimbabwe: Mugabe's Nephew 'Seeks Prot...

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's nephew Patrick Zhuwawo has reportedly written to the minister of defence, Sydney Sekeremayi, asking for protection after he was allegedly threatened with unspecified action by soldiers, who "blocked his vehicle outside Harare". Zhuwawo wrote in the letter, which he also copied to the Minister of State Security Kembo Mohadi, that he was travelling towards the capital Harare from Darwendale when he was "intercepted" by two soldiers who ordered him to stop before "threatening to deal with him".

