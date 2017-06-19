Zimbabwe: Mugabe's Nephew Minister Zh...

Zimbabwe: Mugabe's Nephew Minister Zhuwao in Policy Shocker

3 hrs ago

Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Minister Patrick Zhuwao yesterday shocked many when he failed to locate the Command Agriculture Programme within Government's economic blue-print, Zim-Asset, as he accused The Herald and its sister papers of highlighting Command Agriculture to prop up unnamed people. Zim-Asset has a cluster on Food and Nutrition under which the Command Agriculture Programme falls.

Chicago, IL

