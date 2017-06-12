Zimbabwe: Mugabe's Call for Land Grabs Triggers Fresh Invasions

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's recent call for his supporters to "kick out" all remaining white commercial farmers from their properties has triggered a new wave of land invasions in the southern African country. Mugabe, 93, told a rally in Marondera two weeks ago that all white commercial farmers who remained on the farms should be kicked out to allow his party's young supporters, who did not gain land during the country's chaotic land reforms in 2000, to get some.

