Zimbabwe: Mugabe Wife, Aides Hijack O...

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Wife, Aides Hijack Opposition's 'Bob Death' Narrative

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

President Robert Mugabe's wife and top aides appear to have grabbed and done a runner with an old opposition propaganda tool centering on the 93-year-old leader's advanced age and imminent death. The country's media has in the recent past been awash with speculative stories centering on President Mugabe's deteriorating health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,570 • Total comments across all topics: 281,578,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC