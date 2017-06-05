Zimbabwe: 'Mugabe Uses At Least U.S.$...

Zimbabwe: 'Mugabe Uses At Least U.S.$4 Million On Every Foreign Trip'

Tendai Biti has accused Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa of 'stealing' money from the central bank to fund excessive expenditure by the government which caused crippling cash shortages. In an in-depth interview on the Hot Seat programme with Violet Gonda on the economic crisis in Zimbabwe, Biti talks about what he uncovered when he was finance minister in the coalition government from 2009 to 2012.

Chicago, IL

