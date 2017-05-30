Zimbabwe: Mugabe to Kick Out All White Farmers, Says Citizens Need Land

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, 93, has threatened to embark on fresh land grabs targeting the few white commercial farmers still remaining in the country. Addressing thousands of his ruling Zanu-PF supporters in the farming town of Marondera on Friday, about 80km east of the capital Harare, the nonagenarian said white commercial agronomists who still remained on the farms should be removed from their properties because most Zimbabweans were in need of land.

