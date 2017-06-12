Zimbabwe: Mugabe Says Still 'Upset 'W...

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Says Still 'Upset 'With the Chinese Over Diamond Losses

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

President Robert Mugabe said plans to deliver prosperity to people in Manicaland through their diamond wealth were frustrated by ousted mining Chinese firms with whom he said he was still "upset" because they "duped him". He was addressing thousands of Zanu PF followers who braved the chilly weather to attend his 'youth interface' rally in Mutare's Sakubva stadium Friday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,644 • Total comments across all topics: 281,816,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC