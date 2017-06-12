Zimbabwe: Mugabe Says Still 'Upset 'With the Chinese Over Diamond Losses

President Robert Mugabe said plans to deliver prosperity to people in Manicaland through their diamond wealth were frustrated by ousted mining Chinese firms with whom he said he was still "upset" because they "duped him". He was addressing thousands of Zanu PF followers who braved the chilly weather to attend his 'youth interface' rally in Mutare's Sakubva stadium Friday afternoon.

