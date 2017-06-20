Zimbabwe: Mugabe Sacks Prosecutor Gen...

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Sacks Prosecutor General Tomana

Ray Goba was last year appointed acting prosecutor general following the suspension of Tomana last July when he was also twice arrested for abuse of office. Tomana was first put in the dock last February after dropping charges against men accused of plotting to bomb a dairy company belonging to the First Family.

Chicago, IL

