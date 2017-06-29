Zimbabwe: Mugabe Rejects Quasi-Diplomatic Privileges, Immunities Bill

President Mugabe has rejected the ZEP-RE Bill that seeks to provide some quasi-diplomatic privileges and immunities on a regional reinsurance company established by an agreement of the Preferential Trade Area member States, now referred to as Comesa. The Head of State and Government and Commander-In-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces withheld his assent on the Bill, which sailed through Parliament two months ago.

