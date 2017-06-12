Zimbabwe: Mugabe Probe - Shocking Details

Zanu PF commissar Saviour Kasukuwere's opponents in the ruling party went to the extent of buying a coffin for the under siege Local Government minister, a report of investigations into allegations that he was plotting against President Robert Mugabe has revealed. Kasukuwere has been a target of demonstrations and petitions by a section of the ruling party that accuses him of a litany of crimes that include treason.

