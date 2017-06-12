Zimbabwe: Mugabe Probe - Shocking Det...

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Probe - Shocking Details

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Zanu PF commissar Saviour Kasukuwere's opponents in the ruling party went to the extent of buying a coffin for the under siege Local Government minister, a report of investigations into allegations that he was plotting against President Robert Mugabe has revealed. Kasukuwere has been a target of demonstrations and petitions by a section of the ruling party that accuses him of a litany of crimes that include treason.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,203 • Total comments across all topics: 281,852,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC