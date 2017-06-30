Zimbabwe: Mugabe Powerless to Stop Roadblocks - Opposition
The opposition People's Democratic Party has called for an inquiry into why the government has failed to reduce the number of roadblocks in the country as indicated by Home Affairs Minister, Ignatius Chombo and his deputy, Obedingwa Mguni. In a statement, PDP spokesperson, Jacob Mafume, said there was need to inquire whether the two ZANU PF ministers deliberately misled Parliament or the police were disregarding policy interventions from the executive.
