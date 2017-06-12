Zimbabwe: Mugabe Orders Reduction in Roadblocks... but Will It Really Happen?
President Robert Mugabe has reportedly ordered police to reduce the number of roadblocks, which put off tourists and anger local Zimbabweans because of the demands for bribes and fines. The privately-owned Newsday quoted Home Affairs Deputy Minister Obedingwa Mguni as saying: "Two weeks ago, President Mugabe chaired a meeting that resolved that roadblocks must be reduced.
