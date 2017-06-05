Zimbabwe: Mugabe Off to New York for ...

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Off to New York for Oceans Summit... but Zimbabwe Is Landlocked

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: AllAfrica.com

Zimbabwe is landlocked - but that hasn't stopped President Robert Mugabe flying off to attend a UN summit on oceans in New York. In news that's been greeted with disbelief by some in Zimbabwe where there is strong criticism of the 93-year-old's frequent foreign trips, the state ZBC broadcaster confirmed the 93-year-old's departure on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,464 • Total comments across all topics: 281,572,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC