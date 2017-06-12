Zimbabwe: Mugabe Is a Leader of Darkn...

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Is a Leader of Darkness, Says Opposition Party

Former Finance Minister Tendai Biti's party says President Robert Mugabe's rule has been predominantly a period of "darkness" and the veteran leader must back off and stop making unguarded pronouncements over its intended merger with other opposition forces ahead of next year's polls. This follows Mugabe's dismissive remarks at a party rally in Mutare on Friday that the envisaged grand coalition, however constituted, would not dislodge his party from power.

