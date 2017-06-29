Zimbabwe: Mugabe Buys 300 Top Cars fo...

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Buys 300 Top Cars for Army Chiefs

Read more: AllAfrica.com

The cash-strapped government has splashed millions of dollars on more than 300 top-of-the-range vehicles, which include Toyota Fortuners, Ford Rangers and Toyota Corollas to appease security bosses ahead of the general elections next year, the Zimbabwe Independent can exclusively reveal. Government officials revealed the latest consignment of cars is being allocated to senior army chiefs, who include Air Force of Zimbabwe wing commanders and Zimbabwe National Army lieutenants-colonels, in a move widely seen as a coup-proofing measure.

