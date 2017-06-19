Zimbabwe: Mugabe As Strong As an Iron Bar, Claims First Lady
First Lady, Grace Mugabe, on Tuesday said her husband is as strong as an iron bar which continues to endure despite old age. President Robert Mugabe's wife said this when she was consoling the family of the late revolutionary singer, Dickson Chingaira, popularly known as Cde Chinx, at his state donated Sentosa home in Harare.
