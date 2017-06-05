Zimbabwe: Minister Moyo Implicated in Jumbo Saga
The High Court has ordered Tsholotsho Rural District Council to suspend hunting permits to a company tasked to hunt elephants in Tsholotsho North to fund the construction of a football stadium, the brainchild of local MP Professor Jonathan Moyo.Prof Moyo is also Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister. The deal to fund the construction of the facility was negotiated when under fire Zanu-PF political commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere was still Minister of Water, Climate and Environment.
