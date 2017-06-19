Zimbabwe: Minister Moyo Attacks VP Mnangagwa in 'Command Ugly Culture' Jibe

Professor Jonathan Moyo repeated attack of the command agriculture programme could land him in trouble with President Mugabe's revelation that the initiative is the brainchild of his wife Grace. During his address to Zanu PF youths in Mutare last week, Mugabe said command agriculture programme was his wife's brainchild which she shared with Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa before its adoption as a national programme.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.