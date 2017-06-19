Zimbabwe: Minister Moyo Attacks VP Mn...

Zimbabwe: Minister Moyo Attacks VP Mnangagwa in 'Command Ugly Culture' Jibe

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Professor Jonathan Moyo repeated attack of the command agriculture programme could land him in trouble with President Mugabe's revelation that the initiative is the brainchild of his wife Grace. During his address to Zanu PF youths in Mutare last week, Mugabe said command agriculture programme was his wife's brainchild which she shared with Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa before its adoption as a national programme.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,588 • Total comments across all topics: 281,910,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC