Zimbabwe: Minister Moyo Admits Ruling...

Zimbabwe: Minister Moyo Admits Ruling Party Agricultural Input Abuse

Monday

Zanu-PF politburo member and cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has admitted his party abuses government programmes to gain advantage over opponents he scorned for attempts to connect with land dependent villagers through "hash tags". Moyo was guest speaker at a dialogue forum in Harare Thursday which was packed with western diplomats, academics and civil society leaders.

Chicago, IL

