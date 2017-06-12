Zimbabwe: Minister Kasukuwere Fails t...

Zimbabwe: Minister Kasukuwere Fails to Account for U.S.$40,000 Youth Funds

Embattled Zanu-PF national political commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere's younger brother Mr Stanley Kasukuwere has been accused of looting $40 000 disbursed by Government for the Zimbabwe National Youth Games held in Bindura in April. The senior Kasukuwere is battling to cleanse his name after nine of 10 Zanu-PF provinces rejected him on account of fomenting divisions in the ruling party and creating parallel structures with a view to toppling President Mugabe.

