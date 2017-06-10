Zimbabwe: Military Largest Diamonds Beneficiary

THE single biggest local beneficiary of Anjin Investments Pvt Ltd's diamond mining revenues was the military as it controlled a 30% stake in the joint venture with the Chinese government-owned corporation, the Anhui Foreign Economic Construction Co Ltd , the Zimbabwe Independent has established. This news article is part of an ongoing ground-breaking investigation into the Marange alluvial diamonds discovery and subsequent plundering at various stages by state and non-state actors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.