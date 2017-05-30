Zimbabwe: Microfinance Institutions Profits Remain Subdued

Profitability of Zimbabwe's microfinance institutions has remained largely subdued over the years, owing to huge operational costs and lack of diversified income streams, the central bank has said. The majority of MFIs are still relying on salary-based income on the backdrop of high operational costs, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe supervision deputy director Racheal Mushosho told an MFI winter school for chief executives in Kariba recently.

