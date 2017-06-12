Zimbabwe: Man, 57, in Critical Condit...

Zimbabwe: Man, 57, in Critical Condition After Hyena Attack

A man in Zimbabwe's Runesu village, Bikita is reportedly in a critical condition after he was attacked by a hyena on Thursday night. According to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper, George Mukwidza, 57, sustained a deep cut on his right hand after he was mauled by a "charging hyena".

Chicago, IL

