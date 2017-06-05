Zimbabwe: Magistrate Refuses to Inspe...

Zimbabwe: Magistrate Refuses to Inspect Assaulted Activist's Buttocks

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Human rights activists arrested Thursday following public violence at a Harare bar were arraigned before court facing assault charges with the magistrate refusing to inspect Linda Musarira's buttocks for evidence of alleged injuries. They were released on $50 bail each but Desmond who is facing two assault charges was ordered to pay $100 bail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,795 • Total comments across all topics: 281,696,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC