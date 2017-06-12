Zimbabwe: Leave Our Land and Go Play Golf, Mugabe Loyalist Tells White Farmers

Zanu-PF youth leader Kudzi Chipanga has reportedly urged Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to eject all remaining commercial white farmers in the country's Manicaland province, saying they should relocate to Harare's leafy Borrowdale suburb "where they can relax and play golf". According to New Zimbabwe.com, Chipanga said this during a rally that was also addressed by Mugabe on Friday in Mutare.

