Zimbabwe: Is Broke Prisons Department...

Zimbabwe: Is Broke Prisons Department Illegally Selling Cabbages?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services has set itself in collision course with the Bulawayo City Council and vendors after it reportedly defied the city by-laws by selling its farm produce within the central business district without a licence. ZPS is said to be selling cabbages from the back of its trucks on the streets, a situation that has riled vendors who feel the prisons service is encroaching on its space.This comes as the prisons department is said to be broke and in some places failing to clothe inmates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,971 • Total comments across all topics: 281,977,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC