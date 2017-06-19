Zimbabwe: Is Broke Prisons Department Illegally Selling Cabbages?
The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services has set itself in collision course with the Bulawayo City Council and vendors after it reportedly defied the city by-laws by selling its farm produce within the central business district without a licence. ZPS is said to be selling cabbages from the back of its trucks on the streets, a situation that has riled vendors who feel the prisons service is encroaching on its space.This comes as the prisons department is said to be broke and in some places failing to clothe inmates.
