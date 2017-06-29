Zimbabwe: Iran Envoy Meets VP Mphoko

Iran is working on ways of using its outstanding political relations with Zimbabwe as a basis to foster closer trade and economic interaction, its ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Ahmad Erfanian has said. Speaking after paying a courtesy call on Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko at his Munhumutapa office in Harare yesterday, Mr Erfanian said he was convinced that the two countries had promising prospects of economic cooperation.

