Zimbabwe: I Won't Quit, Says Tsvangirai - Q&A in Full

Former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai is preparing for yet another duel with President Robert Mugabe in the 2018 elections, which could be the last time the 93-year-old ruler runs for the top office. Zimbabwe's only ruler since independence 37 years ago has already hit the campaign trail, addressing two rallies in Mashonaland East and Manicaland.

