Zimbabwe: Human Rights Activists Sentenced to 12 Months in Jail

Activists Patson Dzamara and Makomborero Haruzivishe were Thursday sentenced to 12 months imprisonment after being found guilty of obstructing the course of justice. Prosecutors convinced court that the duo robbed two women who were passing through Harare's Africa Unity Square around midnight sometime last year.

Chicago, IL

