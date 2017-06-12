Zimbabwe: Horror Crash - Trouble for Bus Owners, Police and Govt
A fortnight ago, Zimbabweans woke up to the tragic news that 43 people had perished and 23 others seriously injured when a Zambia-bound King Lion bus veered off the road and hit a tree along the Harare-Chirundu high way. The accident that happened in the Nyamakate area near Karoi revived calls for government to ban night driving for public transport vehicles and raised questions about the effectiveness of the many police roadblocks on the country's roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|May '17
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar '17
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb '17
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC