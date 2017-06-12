Zimbabwe: Horror Crash - Trouble for Bus Owners, Police and Govt

A fortnight ago, Zimbabweans woke up to the tragic news that 43 people had perished and 23 others seriously injured when a Zambia-bound King Lion bus veered off the road and hit a tree along the Harare-Chirundu high way. The accident that happened in the Nyamakate area near Karoi revived calls for government to ban night driving for public transport vehicles and raised questions about the effectiveness of the many police roadblocks on the country's roads.

