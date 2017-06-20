Zimbabwe: Gweru Gospel Musician Hails New Radio Station

Gweru-based gospel musician, Tinomutenda Chihora says the coming on board of a new radio station in the city will help bring to the fore artistic talent in Gweru and surrounding areas. Chihora, who recently released an eight-track DVD off his album, The Holy WiFi, told The Standard Style that artists from the Midlands were playing second fiddle to their counterparts in Harare and Bulawayo who had been priviledged to have radio stations in their towns.

