Zimbabwe: Gweru Gospel Musician Hails New Radio Station
Gweru-based gospel musician, Tinomutenda Chihora says the coming on board of a new radio station in the city will help bring to the fore artistic talent in Gweru and surrounding areas. Chihora, who recently released an eight-track DVD off his album, The Holy WiFi, told The Standard Style that artists from the Midlands were playing second fiddle to their counterparts in Harare and Bulawayo who had been priviledged to have radio stations in their towns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|May '17
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar '17
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb '17
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC