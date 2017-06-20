Zimbabwe: Gweru Gospel Musician Hails...

Zimbabwe: Gweru Gospel Musician Hails New Radio Station

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Gweru-based gospel musician, Tinomutenda Chihora says the coming on board of a new radio station in the city will help bring to the fore artistic talent in Gweru and surrounding areas. Chihora, who recently released an eight-track DVD off his album, The Holy WiFi, told The Standard Style that artists from the Midlands were playing second fiddle to their counterparts in Harare and Bulawayo who had been priviledged to have radio stations in their towns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,783 • Total comments across all topics: 281,687,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC