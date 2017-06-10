Zimbabwe: Grace Not Qualified to Be P...

Zimbabwe: Grace Not Qualified to Be President - Mutambara

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

FORMER Deputy Prime Minister Arthur Mutambara emerged from a lengthy political hiatus Wednesday to cast doubt over Grace Mugabe's leadership credentials while urging Zanu PF's feuding factions to stop dragging their politically fatigued leader into another election. Mutambara was launching his new book at Dr Ibbo Mandaza's Sapes Trust, its publishers, in Harare Wednesday evening but gave no hint about his own political future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May '17 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,212 • Total comments across all topics: 281,801,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC