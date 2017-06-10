Zimbabwe: Grace Not Qualified to Be President - Mutambara

FORMER Deputy Prime Minister Arthur Mutambara emerged from a lengthy political hiatus Wednesday to cast doubt over Grace Mugabe's leadership credentials while urging Zanu PF's feuding factions to stop dragging their politically fatigued leader into another election. Mutambara was launching his new book at Dr Ibbo Mandaza's Sapes Trust, its publishers, in Harare Wednesday evening but gave no hint about his own political future.

