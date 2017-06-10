Zimbabwe: Govt to Roll Out U.S.$60 Mi...

Zimbabwe: Govt to Roll Out U.S.$60 Million Road, Bridge Rehab

Government is mobilising resources for the second phase of the Emergency State Roads Rehabilitation Programme expected to cost $60 million. Under this phase, roads will be resealed and bridges reconstructed The first phase covered restoration of areas cut off by Cyclone Dineo-induced floods.

Chicago, IL

