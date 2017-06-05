Zimbabwe: Govt Sorry for Failing You,...

Zimbabwe: Govt Sorry for Failing You, Says Minister Zhuwawo

Youth and empowerment minister Patrick Zhuwao has said the government is acting like a negligent father to young people by failing to recognise their talents. Speaking during a meeting hosted by alumnae of the United States' Young African Leaders Initiative, the minister said he was embarrassed that Zimbabwe's talent is always being unleashed by foreign actors.

Chicago, IL

