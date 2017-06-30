Zimbabwe: Govt Reluctant to Sign UN Torture Convention
The Zimbabwe government, which has in the past drawn criticism for its high human rights violations, has been accused of being out of step because of its lack of enthusiasm in signing the United Nations' Convention Against Torture . The complaint has made by Veritas, a legal and human rights advocacy group, as the world marked the International Day in Support of Torture Victims earlier this week.
