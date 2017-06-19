Zimbabwe: Govt Orders Only Four Roadb...

Zimbabwe: Govt Orders Only Four Roadblocks Per Province

Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Zimbabwe Republic Police will from next week unveil standard roadblocks of at least four per province, as Government responds to concerns raised by tourists and motorists over high police presence on the roads. Home Affairs Minister Dr Ignatius Chombo said yesterday that he had directed Police Commissioner-General Dr Augustine Chihuri to remove all unnecessary roadblocks.

Chicago, IL

